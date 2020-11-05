Poland needs calm to discuss disputed abortion ruling, government says

Amid widespread protests in Poland demonstrating against the country’s recent abortion ban, a government spokesperson has claimed that Poland needs a period of calm to discuss the ruling, which was made by the highest court. Two weeks of mass protests occurred after the October 22 ruling which bans abortions due to fetal defects. This effectively banned all abortions as it was one of the last legal founds left for pregnancy terminations. Poland is currently run by a deeply conservative government that endorses Roman Catholicism.

Although the protests focused on women’s rights, protesters also called for an end to the nationalist Law and Justice government, its religious allies, and traditionalist policies. The high court’s verdict was planning on going into effect by November 2 but has since been stalled and it is unclear whether it will enter into legal force. According to Poland’s regulations, the judgment of the Constitutional Tribunal must be published in a timely manner.