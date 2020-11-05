Greece imposes lockdown to avoid worst at hospitals

Greece, still recovering economically from a massive recession just a few years ago has now re-entered a lockdown to prevent the further spread of the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The nationwide lockdown will hopefully reduce the number of patients in hospitals to avoid unbearable pressure and overcrowding. Greek Prime Minister has stated that he intends to act before infection rates reach similar levels to their European neighbors.

Mitsotakis stated that it is better to take drastic measures sooner to avoid devastation in Greek hospitals and an unmanageable number of COVID-19 patients. Before the outbreak, Greece has one of the lowest rates of intensive care beds per capita in all of Europe. However, it has since doubled this number to 1,013. On Wednesday, Greece announced a record of 18 daily deaths and 2,646 new cases. The country has now had roughly 47,000 deaths in a country of just 11 million.

