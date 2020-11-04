A new pilot program will take place in Jackson, Mississippi, and allow law enforcement to utilize private surveillance devices as part of criminal investigations. The program’s trial will last 45 days and uses technology provided by IT consultancy firm Pileum and cloud-based video sensor producer Fusus. Up to five city-owned smart cameras will be used during the trial.

If the program is successful, residents may be encouraged to allow law enforcement access to their own private home surveillance system, which would drastically expand the police’s surveillance capabilities. Once a crime is reported, the local police will be able to access cameras in the area to search for escape routes, getaway vehicles, and other clues that could lead to arresting a suspect. However, privacy experts have warned against such trials and increasing the surveillance capabilities of US authorities as facial recognition systems can be biased against minorities.

Read More: Police launch pilot program to tap resident Ring camera live streams