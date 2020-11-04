EconomicGlobal RiskNews Briefs

Argentina’s President Struggles to Avert Economic Crash

04 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

Last year, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez was elected to lift the country out of a harmful and devastating economic recession. Now, the economy is facing a surmounting crisis as COVID-19 threatens economic stability across the world. The Argentine government is struggling to create an economic plan while managing a leftist Peronist coalition led by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, the former president.

Fernandez’s leadership has seen erratic policies that may have furthered a deepening currency crisis and undermined confidence in the government. Investors and worried Fernandez will be unable to avoid a full-blown economic crash. The International Monetary Fund predicts that Argentina’s GDP will contract by 12% this year. Argentina boasts the second biggest economy in South America but has also suffered greatly from the COVID-19 pandemic, with 30,000 recorded deaths thus far.

Read More: Argentina’s President Struggles to Avert Economic Crash

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ant IPO Postponed by Shanghai Stock Exchange

November 3, 2020

Transportation Department Rolls Out New Program to Further Drive Drone Integration

November 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2