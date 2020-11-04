CyberNews Briefs

34M Records from 17 Companies Up for Sale in Cybercrime Forum

04 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

A diverse group of companies has been entangled in a data trove consisting of user records. Cybersecurity researchers found 34 million user records for sale on an underground forum in which the cybercriminals running the market claim are from 17 different corporate data breaches. The data allegedly appeared last week and is suspected to be the work of a single person or group.

The affected companies are located around the world and include Brazilian company Athletico, Indonesian financial firm Cermati, Game24h in Vietnam, Eatigo, Fantasy Cruncher, Geekie, RedMart, and several others. 1.1 million records were stolen from RedMart, which is a division of Lazada and under the ownership of Chinese giant Alibaba. RedMart is likely the most high profile company on the list. The data stolen includes SHA1 hashed passwords, mailing and billing addresses, full names, phone numbers, partial credit card numbers and expiration date. The cybercriminal is selling the RedMart cache for $1,500.

Read More: 34M Records from 17 Companies Up for Sale in Cybercrime Forum

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Games in Microsoft Store Can Be Abused for Privilege Escalation on Windows

November 4, 2020

APT Groups Get Innovative and More Dangerous in Q3

November 4, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2