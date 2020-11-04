34M Records from 17 Companies Up for Sale in Cybercrime Forum

A diverse group of companies has been entangled in a data trove consisting of user records. Cybersecurity researchers found 34 million user records for sale on an underground forum in which the cybercriminals running the market claim are from 17 different corporate data breaches. The data allegedly appeared last week and is suspected to be the work of a single person or group.

The affected companies are located around the world and include Brazilian company Athletico, Indonesian financial firm Cermati, Game24h in Vietnam, Eatigo, Fantasy Cruncher, Geekie, RedMart, and several others. 1.1 million records were stolen from RedMart, which is a division of Lazada and under the ownership of Chinese giant Alibaba. RedMart is likely the most high profile company on the list. The data stolen includes SHA1 hashed passwords, mailing and billing addresses, full names, phone numbers, partial credit card numbers and expiration date. The cybercriminal is selling the RedMart cache for $1,500.