Transportation Department Rolls Out New Program to Further Drive Drone Integration

The UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) was created through a presidential memorandum and began in October of 2017. The three-year program has now come to a close, however, the Transportation Department has now launched a new initiative to address the remaining challenges facing the implementation of unmanned aircraft systems operating in national air space. The original program linked state, local, and tribal governments with industry leaders to drive drone operations. IPP allowed for public and private sector teams to produce use cases to operate drones using existing FAA regulations.

UAS operations developed included the delivery of packages and medical equipment, the examination of pipeline and power lines as well as flood damage, count cattle, respond to 911 calls, and more services. The COVID-19 pandemic disturbed the program’s research. The IPP’s replacement program will essentially pick up where its predecessor left off, allowing for expansions in testing and operations through efficient partnerships.

