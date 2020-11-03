Global RiskNews Briefs

Suspect in medieval clothing killed 2 and injured 5 in Quebec City sword attack, police say

According to local law enforcement, a 24-year-old suspect residing in Montreal sporting medieval clothing and carrying a sword attacked residents on Halloween night. The attack left two dead and five others hospitalized. Thus far, law enforcement has not found any links between the suspect and terrorist organizations, however, the individuals’ motive is still being questioned.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police officers and residents offered their condolences to the victims of the attack. The attack took place near a Quebec City landmark, Le Chateau Frontenac Hotel. The suspect has not yet been publicly identified and the area was put into lockdown while law enforcement searched the area.

