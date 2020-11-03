CyberNews Briefs

Security Blueprints of Many Companies Leaked in Hack of Swedish Firm Gunnebo

03 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

Gunnebo Group, a Swedish security giant, has suffered from a cyberattack in which threat actors compromise the company network and sold valuable access to a ransomware group. After KrebsOnSecurity alerted Gunnebo to the attack in March, it claimed that it had successfully avoided a critical attack in a public statement made in August. However, KrebsOnSecurity reports that intruders stole and published sensitive information, which includes security blueprints for many of the security company’s customers.

The information exposed includes schematics of bank vaults and details of surveillance systems, meaning that this data being leaked poses a serious and viable threat to Gunnebo’s customers. It is unknown how many people gained access to the data, which was posted on a public server and consisted of 38,000 documents. Gunnebo boasts a variety of high-profile clients, including banks, government agencies, airports, casinos, jewelry stores, and nuclear power plants.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

