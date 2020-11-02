Global RiskNews BriefsTerrorism

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

02 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

In Kabul, an attack on the Kabul University has killed 10 students while security forces traded gunfire with the attackers. The attackers targeted students and fired at them while they fled the university, with some students claiming that they were firing on every student they saw. The Taliban has stated that they were not behind the assault, and so far no other group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 10 have been killed and many others have been wounded. NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan condemned the attack, which marks the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in 10 days. The representative stressed the need for young children to feel safe going to school. Last month, an attack on an education center in Kabul killed 24.

