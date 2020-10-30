CyberNews Briefs

Ransomware Hits Dozens of Hospitals in an Unprecedented Wave

30 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

A string of ransomware attacks has hit US hospitals as they struggle to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The attacks come just hours after the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned of an imminent cybercrime threat to health care providers, holding a conference with industry leaders. The analysis pointed to the use of the Ryuk ransomware and Trickbot Trojan, two notorious tools used by sophisticated threat actor groups.

The attacks may be tied to a Russian criminal gang referred to as Wizard Spider, known for operating the Ryuk ransomware. Despite the upward trend in the number of ransomware attacks per year, researchers have found that the average ransom demand has increased from $5,000 in 2018 to $200,000 this year. Hospitals are an appealing target due to the fact that attackers can threaten patient care, creating a maximum sense of urgency to pay ransom demands.

Read More: Ransomware Hits Dozens of Hospitals in an Unprecedented Wave

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China’s military rise poses the greatest foreign policy challenge to the next US President

October 30, 2020

U.S. faces record surge of coronavirus cases as election looms

October 30, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2