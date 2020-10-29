News BriefsTechnology

Naval Hospitals Deploy Germ-Killing Robots Amid Pandemic

29 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

A US military treatment facility in Bremerton, Washington, is deploying a futuristic fleet of germ-killing ultraviolet robots to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Defense Department’s Naval hospital announced the purchase and subsequent implementation of the new technology earlier this week. The robot can emit powerful light that neutralizes pathogens such as COVID-19 on any surface.

The machines can disinfect an entire room in roughly 5-10 minutes, according to professionals, greatly reducing the risk of infections from touching hospital surfaces. The UV light emitted by the robot is artificially produced C light, which counteracts microorganisms causing disease. The unit is currently carrying out the last few stages of staff training and will soon implement the health system. More than 60,000 military families are served at the facilities.

