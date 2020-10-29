Knife Attack in Nice, France, Leaves Three People Dead

Less than a month after terrorists beheaded a French teacher showing his class Charlie Hebdo cartoons, a terrorist attack has occurred in the French Riviera city of Nice with three casualties. A man with a knife entered the Notre Dame Basilica in the center of Nice, stabbing two people to death on the scene while another victim died from her wounds in the hospital later. A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the attack

The Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi stated that the government believes the attacker has strong ties to a terrorist organization, although he did not clarify which one at the time. This marks the third attack in France during the month of October, following the beheading of a middle-school teacher and a previous knife attack that seriously wounded two. The attacks are reminiscent of the era of terrorism that shook France five years ago during which a series of attacks killed hundreds of people.

