Trump Campaign Website Defaced by Cryptocurrency Scam

Hackers have taken over President Trump’s 2020 election campaign website, replacing the cover page with fraudulent claims that Trump was involved in the origin of COVID-19 as well as guilty of criminal collusion with foreign actors. Other parts of the site were replaced with cryptocurrency scam advertising. Journalist Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler uncovered the attack when conducting research.

The hacked page posted unfounded claims that they were able to compromise multiple devices and access internal and secret conversations happing amongst the Trump family and other associates. There is no evidence that these statements are true. The hackers also appeared to support the ousting of President Trump in the upcoming election. The hackers wrote that the “US citizens have no choice” but to vote him out due to indecency and foreign collusion.