Severe Covid-19 Cases Leave Lasting Effects, Including on Mental State

A recent report states that COVID-19 infections can have lasting effects on mental and physical health, with some medical industry professionals claiming that it may age brain capacity by up to a decade. Physical aftermath includes chest pain and heart inflammation, which don’t have any obvious connection to the symptoms experienced by most when infected initially such as coughing and high fever.

Long term effects from severe cases of COVID-19 have been monitored by disease specialists and doctors, concluding that there is certainly residual harm to the body long after the virus is gone, including in the central nervous system. Those who received care on a ventilator will likely need over a year to fully recover from the virus. However, as the virus is fairly new, it is impossible to determine for certain what the lasting effects of being infected are.

