At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack

27 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Following an attack on a religious school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, police have stated that at least seven were killed and more than 50 injured. Early reports claimed that four of the dead were children, however, it has been determined by hospital officials that those killed were young men between the ages of 20 and 30. However, children under the age of 13 are among those injured. The religious school was hosting a Koran study class at the time of the attack, and hundreds of students were present.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is currently under investigation by the Pakistani government. However, Peshawar has experienced the violence of the Taliban insurgency over the past several years due in part to its proximity to Afghanistan. The Pakistani government has heavily condemned the attack and its target, which was seemingly children and young adults studying at the madrassa.

