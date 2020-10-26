News BriefsTechnology

VA Piloting AI to Predict Mortality Rates of COVID-19 Patients

26 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

The Veterans Affairs Department is working on a new AI tool that could predict a COVID-19 patient’s prognosis and recommend the next steps based on risk factors such as pre-existing conditions, age, location, and other medical data. The healthcare industry has been overwhelmed by pandemic patients, causing hospital beds to fill up at unprecedented rates. The new VA technology could mean better predictions as to what the right course of action is for patients arriving at overflowing hospitals.

The VA aims to create an algorithm that will allow patients to view a prognosis that determines their risk of hospitalization or death rather than just administering positive COVId-19 viral tests. The AI model will be developed using both clinical and nonclinical information, according to the agency. The tool’s progression began in early spring, utilizing data from 11,000 patients across the VA to analyze characteristics such as heart rate, blood pressure, and pre-existing issues affect recovery and mortality.

Read More: VA Piloting AI to Predict Mortality Rates of COVID-19 Patients

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Protesters clash with police in northern Italy as anger mounts over Covid-19 restrictions

October 27, 2020

Surveillance company harassed female employees using its own facial recognition technology

October 27, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2