CyberNews Briefs

COVID-19 Vaccine-Maker Hit with Cyberattack, Data Breach

26 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Russia’s COVID-19 “Sputinik V” vaccine contractor Dr. Reddy’s has been hit with a cyberattack causing it to temporarily close its plants and isolate its data centers. Dr. Reddy’s is a major genetics producer headquartered in India with plants across the world, including Brazil, Russia, the UK, and the US. The vaccine developer was gearing up to enter Phase 2 human trials as it received permission for the advancement on October 19. The company’s operations in the US include generics production such as medicines for cardiovascular issues, pain management, anti-infectives, dermatology, and pediatrics.

The drugmaker has been forced to isolate all data center services to remediate the attack, according to media sources. CIO of Dr. Reddy’s Mukesh Rathi released a statement claiming that they would take services back online within the next few days, confirming that they do not predict any major lasting impact on its operations. Phone lines at two of the drugmakers UK offices appeared to be down on the day of the attack, however, it is unclear what the true extent of the attack is. Cybersecurity professionals are questioning whether the cyberattack was COVID-19 espionage and targeted the entity due to their vaccine work.

Read More: COVID-19 Vaccine-Maker Hit with Cyberattack, Data Breach

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Protesters clash with police in northern Italy as anger mounts over Covid-19 restrictions

October 27, 2020

The Russian Hackers Playing ‘Chekhov’s Gun’ With US Infrastructure

October 27, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2