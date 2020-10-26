Armenia and Azerbaijan Agree to Cease-Fire After Talks in Washington
After a month of violent clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a cease-fire brokered by the US and based on commitments made in Moscow in early October. Both entities have agreed to the cease-fire for humanitarian concerns as several civilian casualties have been recorded. Azerbaijan’s envoy to the US stated that the country is optimistic that the cease-fire will be successful temporarily, but that the two warring countries should reach a long-term political settlement. The envoy stated that the last cease-fire between the countries lasted for 26 years, ending with the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.