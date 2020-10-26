Armenia and Azerbaijan Agree to Cease-Fire After Talks in Washington

After a month of violent clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a cease-fire brokered by the US and based on commitments made in Moscow in early October. Both entities have agreed to the cease-fire for humanitarian concerns as several civilian casualties have been recorded. Azerbaijan’s envoy to the US stated that the country is optimistic that the cease-fire will be successful temporarily, but that the two warring countries should reach a long-term political settlement. The envoy stated that the last cease-fire between the countries lasted for 26 years, ending with the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

While Armenia has not commented on the need for a long-term agreement, the US, France, and Russia have assisted in the negotiations due to their role as co-chairs of the Minsk Group, which was established in 1992 to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the longstanding dispute. Concerns over influence from outside parties such as Russia and Turkey have been prevalent in the recent conflicts, with US officials expressing their worries of political interference in the conflict between the two former Soviet republics.