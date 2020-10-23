Tens of millions across Europe brace for tough new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, tens of millions are preparing to endure tougher restrictions enacted over the weekend. A two-week lockdown will occur in Wales, in which everybody is required by law to remain home except for essential travel. New restrictions are also in place as of this morning in Manchester, after a verbal conflict between national and local leaders about economic security.

In Italy, France, Spain, and Germany, new curfews and other preventative measures have been enforced, aiming to quell the outbreaks. On Thursday, Ireland became the first European country to reimpose a national lockdown, which will remain in place for six weeks while the country battles overwhelmed healthcare systems.