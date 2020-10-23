News BriefsTechnology

Applied Intuition Reaches $1.25 Billion Valuation In New Funding For Its Autonomous Vehicle Testing Software

23 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

A less popular Bay Area autonomous vehicle startup called Applied Intuition has raised a significant amount of Series C funding that may allow it to compete with other industry leaders such as Tesla and Waymo. All of the tech companies are working to make self-driving vehicles achievable and safe. According to investors, Applied Intuition has raised $125 million in this series, raising its total valuation to $1.25 billion.

Applied Intuition is marketed as a go-between between Silicon Valley and traditional automakers. The engineers behind Applied Intuition’s technology are seeking to add safe and efficient autonomous features to their vehicles, supporting the move to driverless cars.

