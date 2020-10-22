Voter Websites In California And Florida Could Be Vulnerable To Hacks, Report Finds

In July, the Department of Homeland Security allegedly received a report from two cybersecurity firms detailing a vulnerability in the online voter registration systems used by counties in California and Florida. The researchers warned that hackers could leverage an old flaw that allowed them to change voter registration files four years ago to conduct espionage on the election again. The DHS called the report questionable and unverified.

The two cybersecurity companies that sent the threat report to the DHS are known to be RiskIQ and Northrup Grumman. The companies used information from the 2016 voter registration hack to determine which websites in the US were still vulnerable, concluding that California and Florida were at risk. Although the threat report is hypothetical and there is no evidence of an attack to date, the contents of the report are alarming as the risk of foreign interference in US elections is incredibly high.

