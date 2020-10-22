Iran Was Behind Proud Boys Email Campaign in US

7 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

US officials have traced a campaign attempting to intimidate registered Democrats back to Iranian hackers. The spoofed emails claimed to be coming from the far-right organization the Proud Boys, titled “Vote Trump or else.” The contents of the emails included threats to Democrat’s homes, with some containing addresses to further the intimidation attempt. The campaign consisted of two waves of emails sent out earlier this week.

The first set of emails were traced back to compromised infrastructure from a Saudi Arabian insurance company while the second was found to be using an Estonian IP address. The second wave of emails allegedly contained a video that seemingly showed mail-in voting fraud in action.

