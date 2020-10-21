CyberNews Briefs

Adobe releases another out-of-band patch, squashing critical bugs across creative software

21 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Yesterday, Adobe released another out-of-band patch, occurring outside of the company’s typical monthly security fix release cycle. The updates impact Adobe Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Marketo, After Effects, Photoshop, Animate, Premiere Pro, and other popular applications on both Windows and macOS machines. The first app the tech giant patched was Illustrator, which received fixed for seven critical vulnerabilities regarding memory corruption and read/write issues that could lead to arbitrary code execution if exploited.

Dreamweaver and Marketo hosted the next two sets of critical security flaws, one that could be exploited for privilege escalation and one that may have been weaponized to deploy malicious JavaScript. the applications, Dreamweaver and Marketo, were both subject to uncontrolled search path element security flaws. Animate saw four critical vulnerabilities fixed, including those related to stack overflow, double-free problems, and out-of-bounds read.

