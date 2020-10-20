News BriefsTechnology

Singapore’s World-First Face Scan Plan Sparks Privacy Fears

20 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Singapore is planning on becoming the world’s first country to utilize facial recognition technology to identify citizens, alarming privacy advocates. Singapore announced plans to implement biometric checks to access government agencies, banking services, and other amenities through a face-scan. Some researchers say that the intrusive system is vulnerable to abuse, and could be disastrous for the population.

The new plan is part of Singapore’s mission to harness technology and is coupled with the increased use of electronic payments and research on driverless transportation. Although facial recognition has already been in use in several different forms across many countries, the new program in Singapore has raised alarm bells for some privacy experts. The idea of attaching facial verification to a national identification database is particularly dangerous, according to experts. The technology captures a series of photos of the target and matches it to data already available, including passport photos and ID pictures.

Read More: Singapore’s World-First Face Scan Plan Sparks Privacy Fears

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Danish sub killer recaptured after attempted prison escape

October 20, 2020

DR Congo jail break: ‘Islamist ADF rebels’ free 1,300 inmates

October 20, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2