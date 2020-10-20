CyberNews Briefs

GravityRAT Comes Back to Earth with Android, macOS Spyware

20 Oct 2020

According to researchers, the cybercriminals behind the creation of the sophisticated GravityRAT spyware have released new variants for macOS and Android. This marks the first time the operators behind the remote access trojan have administered new versions since its formation in 2015. According to researchers from Kaspersky, the group has been mainly focused on targeting Windows operating systems. The last time this RAT experienced a major development was in 2018 when the operators added capabilities such as antivirus detection evasion techniques.

Kaspersky researchers found updated GravityRAT code that indicated an overhaul of the malware, leading the group to investigate the RAT and see if the campaign is still active. According to Kaspersky, the malware can retrieve voice data, contact lists, call logs, SMS messages, and can exfiltrate documents and files, making it particularly harmful spyware.

