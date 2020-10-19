Police raid homes of suspected Islamic radicals in France

The French police are currently cracking down on suspected Islamic radicals after the beheading of a teacher who allegedly showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to his pupils believed to be controversial. The French police have now raided dozens of homes in connection with the investigation, including some of those who voiced support for the killer of the French teacher, who was named Samuel Paty. Paty’s suspected killer was shot and killed by the Police in a Paris suburb last Friday.

The French Police have also detained 80 people who allegedly posted messages supporting the Islamic terrorist who killed Paty, and will now be interrogated by the Police to assess their involvement in any terrorist organizations. The French Police is currently also investigating the Collective Against Islamaphobia, which it claims spreads a message of defiance to the French state but markets itself as a human rights organization.