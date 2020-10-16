U.S. coronavirus cases surpass eight million as infections spike nationwide

On Thursday, the US announced that the total COVID-19 cases within the country have surpassed 8 million, representing a 1 million raise in less than a month. The country has experienced a surge in cases since the beginning of the fall. Since last May, over 217,000 people have died due to COVID-19 complications within the US. On Wednesday, the US reported 60,000 new cases, which is the highest daily count since August 14. The Midwest region of the US is currently experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, however, every region is suffering from the pandemic.

Health experts have warned against indoor social gatherings as the lowering temperatures drive people inside, promoting the spread of the virus. The reason for the rising number of cases has not been pinpointed, however, experts have claimed that the increase can likely be attributed to fatigue with COVID-19 precautions and students returning to in-person schooling and college campuses.

