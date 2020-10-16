Carnival Corp. Ransomware Attack Affects Three Cruise Lines

Carnival Corporation has suffered from a cyberattack affecting its Carnival Cruise, Holland America, and Seabourn cruises as well as casino operations, according to the officials. The ransomware attack occurred on August 15 and compromised the personal information of guests, employees, and the crew of the three cruise line brands owned by the parent company.

The effects of the attack are still under investigation, according to Carnival. The cruise company issued an update this week, claiming that they are collaborating with security professionals and law enforcement to recover files, stating that they believe there is a low likelihood that the information will be used for malicious intent. The new information comes almost two months after the initial attack announcement, in which Carnival stated that hackers had encrypted a portion of the brand’s information technology systems.