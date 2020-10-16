CyberNews Briefs

Barnes & Noble Informs Customers of Cyberattack

16 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Barnes and Noble, a bookselling retail giant, has publicly disclosed a cyberattack that occurred on October 10 and affected user information. The company is a Fortune 1000 organization and boasts the largest number of bookselling retail outlets in the US. During the security breach, malicious actors were able to access certain corporate systems through leveraging vulnerabilities promoting unauthorized access to protected content.

According to Barnes and Noble, payment card information and financial data have not been compromised but email addresses, billing and shipping addresses, phone numbers, and other personally identifiable information have been exposed. The systems impacted by the cyberattack have been retained by the bookselling giant although they store transaction history, which includes purchase information. Barnes and Noble have claimed that there is no evidence that this data was exposed in the attack.

Read More: Barnes & Noble Informs Customers of Cyberattack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Carnival Corp. Ransomware Attack Affects Three Cruise Lines

October 16, 2020

FIN11 Spun Out From TA505 Umbrella as Distinct Attack Group

October 15, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2