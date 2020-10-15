Large gatherings banned under emergency decree in Thailand

An emergency decree has been enacted in Thailand to curb largely peaceful protests occurring in Bangkok calling for the prime minister to resign and to impose new restrictions on the king’s powers. The decree bans large gatherings and was announced via a televised announcement read by law enforcement. Several activists, including three key protest leaders, were arrested on Thursday morning.

The democracy movement is student-led and has resulted in the arrest of 20 largely unknown individuals. In a popular Livestream video, officers were viewed reading out charges to protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul before escorting her out of the camera’s view. Panusaya rose as one of the most prominent faces of the protests since she delivered a manifesto urging royal reform in late August.