Chinese President Xi Jinping tells troops to focus on ‘preparing for war’

Chinese president Xi Jinping has reportedly told soldiers to prepare for war during a visit to a military base located in the southern province of Guandong. A state news agency called Xinhua reported the incident, which occurred on Tuesday. Xi also allegedly told soldiers to “maintain a state of high alert” and to be reliable during a speech commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.

The military visit and statements come as tensions between China and the US remain incredibly high due to conflict over Taiwan, the COVID-19 pandemic, and trade. On Monday, the White House decided to move ahead with the sale of three advanced weapon systems to Taiwan despite warnings from Beijing calling on the US to cut ties with Taiwan. One of the systems is known to be the advanced High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.