CyberNews Briefs

Russia Blamed for Cyber-attack on Norwegian Parliament

14 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

A previously reported cyberattack on the Norwegian parliament has now been attributed to Russian threat actors, according to new information that was exposed due to an investigation into the incident. In August, unauthorized individuals were able to gain access to Storting members’ emails, leveraging this vantage point to launch a cyberattack in which an unspecified amount of data was stolen. The attack impacted some members of the Norwegian opposition party, the Labour Party.

Now, Norwegian authorities believe that Russia was behind the attacks, however, little information has been released about what Norway plans to do in response. Ministry spokespersons declined to state whether Norway will recall its ambassador from Russia or withdraw any of its diplomats. In a potentially connected incident, a Russian IT advisor was arrested in Oslo in 2018 after exhibiting strange behavior at a conference held in the parliament. The Russian national was an employee of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber and was attending a seminar on the Storting’s digitalization process.

Read More: Russia Blamed for Cyber-attack on Norwegian Parliament

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Lemon Duck Cryptocurrency-Mining Botnet Activity Spikes

October 14, 2020

Google warns of severe ‘BleedingTooth’ Bluetooth flaw in Linux kernel

October 14, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2