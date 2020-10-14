New Europe restrictions imposed to fight second wave

In Europe, new waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have prompted several countries to re-consider imposing lockdown measures that were previously lifted. For example, the Czech Republic has shut down its schools and bars, while Dutch cafes and restaurants are set to close. France is considering imposing curfews while European governments struggle with a balance between saving the economy and promoting its citizens’ health.

The Netherlands has also imposed a lockdown, which is in place starting at 10:00 p.m., while French President Emmanuel Macron plans to set new detailed measures for Paris and other major cities. Russia reported a record number of cases on Wednesday, 14,321, with 239 new deaths. Germany has seen 5,000 new infections for the first time since April, with an average infection rate of over 50 people per 100,000 residents.