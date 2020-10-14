Homeland Security Funds 5 New Projects Exploring Blockchain Technology

The Department of Homeland Security has released information on new projects that the agency will be funding to further the exploration and development of emerging technology, specifically blockchain. The agency has been focused on programs that can help refresh how it conducts operations, taking advantage of cutting-edge technology. The five startups the DHS selected to receive the awards will be allocated up to $800,000 in total for their innovative solutions.

The work aims to potentially lead to the production of a Social Security number alternative that will be safer and offer more privacy to Americans. In 2018, the agency released a similar solicitation calling for relevant blockchain-driven solutions to meet its mission calls. Businesses were chosen to fulfill the inquiry, however, the agency is now renewing the program with a new set of intentions in mind.

