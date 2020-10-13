CyberNews Briefs

Wormable Apple iCloud Bug Allows Automatic Photo Theft

13 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Ethical hackers have reportedly been earning large payouts from Apple’s bug bounty program for their involvement in discovering 55 bugs during a three-month hack that exposed a wormable Apple iCloud vulnerability that could be exploited for photo theft. The ethical hackers searched through Apple’s infrastructure and systems, discovering a total of 11 critical vulnerabilities that would allow attackers remote authentication or complete control over customer applications.

Notably, the wormable iCloud takeover bug can be leveraged by attackers to steal a target’s documents, photos, videos, and more sensitive information from their Apple device. The team responsible for uncovering the series of flaws have received payouts totaling $300,00 to date, according to a blog post detailing their findings.

