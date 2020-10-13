The death toll from the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has reached 600, according to local media. The reported death toll includes military and civilian deaths as fighting continues despite calls for a cease-fire. On Tuesday, Nagorno-Karabakh declared that 16 of their servicemen had been killed in the conflict, bringing the total number of military personnel dead to 537 while the rest of the casualties are civilians.

However, Azerbaijan has not publicly disclosed its military losses and therefore the accurate death toll is expected to be much higher. Azerbaijan has, however, claimed that 42 of their civilians have been killed over the past two weeks. Hundreds more, including both service members and civilians, have been injured since the fighting broke out on September 27.

Read More: Reported death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes about 600