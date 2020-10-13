Global RiskNews Briefs

EU to Sanction Russia Over Poisoning and Belarus Leader Over Crackdown

13 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, the European Union agreed to impose sanctions on Russian officials after the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent known as Novichok. The sanctions will target entities that were allegedly involved in the poisoning, however, officials stated that the move will likely not undercut Europe’s relationships with Vladimir Putin despite their close ties to the Kremlin. Foreign ministers met in Luxembourg to discuss a proposed travel ban and asset freeze, however, the final list of recipients has not been finalized.

Diplomats in France and Germany stated that there was a list of between six and eight people connected to the Kremlin or poisoning, and at least one entity proposed as sanctions targets. The bloc also separately agreed to impose new sanctions on Belarus officials such as Alexander Lukashenko, over the repression of protestors and restriction of freedoms.

Read More: EU to Sanction Russia Over Poisoning and Belarus Leader Over Crackdown

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Reported death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes about 600

October 13, 2020

UN warns that world risks becoming ‘uninhabitable hell’ for millions unless leaders take climate action

October 13, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2