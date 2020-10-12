Yemen has been suffering from increased conflict over recent days, with violence threatening a peace process previously stalled but set to be back in motion. Aid groups have been calling the war the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe. Around the port city of Hodeidah, Clashes have escalated, resulting in many deaths on both sides of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Iran-supported Houthi rebels. Although a cease-fire deal was achieved in late 2018, another accord was meant to follow.

Yemen has been in war since 2014 when the Houthi rebels were able to storm the capital city of San’a. This past week saw the worst escalation in violence throughout the region since the truce two years ago, according to impartial observers and both warring sides. The violence included airstrikes and shelling. The number of civilian casualties for the month of September was shockingly high,k with 67 killed and 123 injured, according to the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project.

Read More: Yemen Peace Process Falters as Fighting Intensifies and Hunger Spreads