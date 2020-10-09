News BriefsTechnology

Waymo Restarts Robotaxi Service Without Human Safety Drivers

09 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Waymo, Google’s robotaxi service, is resuming operations without drivers for the first time since its launch. Autonomous rides will be provided within a 50 square mile area near Chandler, Arizona, where the company primarily operates. The robot minivans will now be dispatched with no backup human safety driver, marking a huge step in the field of autonomous vehicles. Consumers can use the Waymo One app to arrange a ride to the desired destination within Chandler and enjoy a contactless ride amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rides in other parts of the city with human safety drivers are set to resume in a few weeks following Waymo’s shutdown of services due to the COVID-19 health crisis. A number of Waymo’s 400-car fleet will be dispatched to the driverless program, which will likely act as a model for competitors seeking to offer similar services. A Waymo spokesperson expressed worries that demands for the service will outweigh the supply.

