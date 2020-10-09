U.S. Seizes Domain Names Used by Iran for Disinformation

Earlier this week, the US Government announced that it had seized 92 domain names utilized by Iran-backed threat actors to spread disinformation. The domains pretended to be genuine news outlets, however, they were controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Gaurd Corps (IRGC) to launch a global disinformation campaign spreading Iranian propaganda to the US and other countries. Four of the domains directly targeted the US, in violations of sanctions imposed both on the Iranian government and the IRGC.

In April of 2019, the IRGC became classified as a foreign terrorist organization by the US government after it was found to have provided material support to dangerous terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Taliban. On October 7, the domains were seized on charges of being operated in violation of federal law. 88 domains targeted Western Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia also spreading pro-Iran misinformation.

