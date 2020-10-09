The United Nations (UN) World Food Program has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its dedication to combatting hunger and prevent its use as a leverage point in war. The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised the organization’s efforts in providing food security to impoverished locations and noted how this work can help promote world peace. The committee also stated that the organization has taken in the lead in combining humanitarian work and peace efforts in South America, Africa, and Asia.

The award will hopefully draw more attention to the issues of extreme poverty and world hunger that have only been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected nearly every region of the world. Recent reports have confirmed suspicions of millions being pushed into extreme poverty following the upset of trade and the global economy. WFP takes funding from the US, its largest donor of $2.73 billion, Germany, and China.

Read More: Nobel Peace Prize Is Awarded to the World Food Program