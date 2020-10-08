Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of shelling Shusha cathedral

Yesterday, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling a historic cathedral called the Holy Savior paraded as one of the country’s landmarks as fighting continues to devastate the region. Photo evidence shows damage to the interior and exterior of the cathedral, which is located in Nagorno-Karabakh. Since the fighting began in late September, more than 300 have died and thousands displaced, despite controversy on both sides.

International forces have begun efforts to try and end the violence, organizing two separate meetings between the countries. The Azeri foreign minister will meet with the US and France in Geneva on Thursday while the Armenian foreign minister will meet with Russian officials in Moscow on Monday. The region in question, Nagorno-Karabakh, is officially part of Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians. The recent fighting represents the worst violence the region has seen in decades.