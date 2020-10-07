News BriefsTechnology

NNSA Buys New Supercomputer to Protect Nuclear Stockpile

07 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

The National Nuclear Security Administration announced that it is planning on gaining a new, powerful, tool to advance its mission of maintaining the nation’s nuclear stockpile. The technology is a supercomputer that has been named Crossroads and will be located at the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Strategic Computing Complex as early as the spring of 2022. The system will reportedly be produced and powered through a $105 million contract that was publicly disclosed last week.

According to the Lab’s Project Director, Jim Lujan, the supercomputer will be utilized to analyze and predict the safety, performance, and reliability of nuclear weapons in order to reduce physical nuclear testing. Lujan stated that the supercomputer’s ability to model the complex nuclear weapons systems will be essential to the Stockpile Stewardship Program over the next several years. This program was created by the Energy Department and the NNSA in order to modernize and promote the safety of the US’s nuclear weapon stockpile.

Read More: NNSA Buys New Supercomputer to Protect Nuclear Stockpile

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Honduras caravan heads towards US to escape pandemic-induced poverty

October 2, 2020

U.S., Greece Formally Agree to Collaborate on Science and Technology

September 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2