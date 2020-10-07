Facebook has effectively banned all accounts linked to the harmful QAnon conspiracy theory group from all of its platforms, quoting violations of company policies and spreading disinformation. The conspiracy group will be removed from all Facebook Pages, Groups, and Instagram accounts. The massive crackdown began yesterday and is a significant escalation to Facebook’s previous decision on restricting groups and accounts promoting QAnon material.

QAnon is a largely Republican conspiracy theory group that believes President Trump is an outlier in politics and that the rest are Satan-worshipping elite pedophiles. The group has been known to promote a scandal referred to as “pizza gate,” an unfounded theory that the political elite including Hilary Clinton ran a child sex ring masquerading as pizza parties. Facebook apparently became fed up with the group organizing and operating on its networks, pushing the social media platform to ban the group.

Read More: Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms