Global RiskNews Briefs

Eli Lilly Asks FDA to Authorize Covid-19 Antibody Drug

07 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Eli Lilly & Co. has requested that the US FDA release an emergency authorization of an experimental antibody-based treatment for the COVID-19 pandemic. The treatment can be administered to those recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. The drug has been code-named LY-CoV555, and was derived from a blood sample of one of the earliest US survivors of the infectious virus. According to Eli Lilly, the drug reduced the rate of hospitalization when compared to an alternative method, the use of a placebo, in a study.

Eli Lilly reported that it is currently manufacturing doses in preparation for a possible emergency authorization, and could have as many as 100,000 this month. Lilly also claims that they would be able to potentially administer one million doses by the end of the year. The request comes after a recent study proved that combining the treatment with another antibody reduced viral load, symptoms, and hospitalizations.

