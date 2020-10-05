Global RiskNews Briefs

Hong Kong’s Leader Says Stability Has Been Restored, With City Under Heavy Police Presence

05 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Chinese officials claim that Hong Kong is now politically stable, months after the imposition of Beijing’s controversial national security law that sparked widespread protests. Last Thursday, thousands of police officers spread throughout the city to quell any protests that might interfere with the celebration of China’s National Day, which took place on October 1. The city’s opposition organizations advertised protests online after police rejected applications for organized rallies.

Throughout the city, on China’s National Day, 6,000 police officers swarmed the planned protest route to ensure that nobody carried out unsanctioned rallies. Groups of officers also conducted stop and search techniques in busy shopping centers. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, protests have been banned due to social distancing regulations and health concerns. The police reportedly arrested 60 people in zip ties on October 1.

