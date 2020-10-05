Facebook, Twitter and YouTube race to contain disinformation about president’s diagnosis

Just minutes after President Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, misinformation began to spread across social media platforms. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have been actively combatting disinformation campaigns related to the President’s diagnosis, including marking posts with warnings about fraudulent information. With Election Day just weeks away, the platforms have been tracking posts containing false information and removing content violating its policies.

Facebook claims they are working with over 70 fact-checking organizations to quickly label misleading content. According to the social media platforms, the narrative is already spinning out of control as users quickly jump on any new piece of information related to the cases, which include Presidential advisor Hope Hicks, First Lady Melania Trump, and Counselor Kellyanne Conway. Facebook and other social media platforms have made crucial strides in protecting users from falling prey to disinformation campaigns ahead of the elections.

