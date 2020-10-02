NIST Awards Millions in Innovation Funds for Projects on AI, Wildfire Forecasting—and Much More

A new wildfire forecast system promises to revolutionize the way we combat the natural disasters, tapping into high-performance computing assets to detect and predict the spread of the blaze in real-time. The technology also contains an advanced optical imaging system to determine the deformation of materials at high levels. These solutions were developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, who just announced that they plan to award money to vendors who can aid them in their efforts in a deliberate move to drive innovation.

Yesterday, the agency unveiled research and development projects ranging across 19 different small businesses to which they NIST will award a total of $4.4 million in grants. Similar to previous years, the recipients of the grants have utilized technology to develop systems that positively impact Americans’ lives.

