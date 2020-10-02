Global RiskNews Briefs

Honduras caravan heads towards US to escape pandemic-induced poverty

02 Oct 2020

On Wednesday, a caravan containing hundreds of Honduran nationals escaping poverty and seeking to improve their living conditions headed for the US. In Honduras, the COVID-19 virus has killed over 2,000 and paralyzed the economy, according to local media. The migrants consist of mostly young men and women with small children. A woman in the caravan told media that she only makes $4 a day and that there is no work in the country.

Wednesday’s departure marks the first caravan to leave Honduras within this calendar year amid the largest recorded economic decline in Honduras’s history after six months of lockdown measures. The last time a caravan reached the US, President Trump ordered soldiers to the border with Mexico to prevent immigrants from entering the country.

