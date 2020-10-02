EU Leaders Agree to Adopt Sanctions on Belarus Officials

Early this morning, the European Union reached a deal to advance sanctions on Belarus Officials, excluding current President Alexander Lukashenko. The sanctions will target roughly 40 people allegedly responsible for violently repressing peaceful protests and conducting election fraud, according to the EU. President Lukashenko remains the possible target of a travel ban and asset freeze, which the UK and Canada have already imposed on him separately.

Western officials have accused Lukashenko and his office of violating human rights including detaining and torturing protestors after the August 9 presidential vote sparked outrage. He has also been accused of rigging the election in his favor to sustain his 26-year long rule over the country.

